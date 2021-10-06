checkAd

Dr. Peter Frankopan to Present First Lecture of Inaugural Potamianos Lecture Series on October 7 at Cotsen Hall

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 7, 2021, the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens will host the inaugural Thalia Potamianos Annual Lecture Series on the Impact of Greek Culture.

Dr. Peter Frankopan (photo by Johnny Ring)

Dr. Peter Frankopan, best-selling and award-winning author of The Silk Roads and Professor of Global History at Oxford University, will present the first of his three-part series of lectures, "Global Greece: A History," at 7 p.m. EEST (Greece)/noon EDT (U.S.) in Cotsen Hall on the American School's Athens campus. The lecture will also be broadcast live at ascsa.edu.gr/livestream and simulcast in Greek. Guests attending Cotsen Hall must wear masks and present valid COVID-19 vaccination certificates or certificates of illness along with their ID. Please visit ascsa.edu.gr for more information.

About the "Global Greece: A History" Lectures

In his three talks for the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lectures Series ("Greece: Beginnings," "Greece: Legacies," and "Greece: Futures"), Dr. Frankopan will examine the role that Greece and Greek culture, literature, and language have played for more than two and a half millennia. However, rather than exploring the familiar and limited Mediterranean context, he will discuss it from a global perspective, allowing for a better understanding of both world history and Greece itself. The second and third lectures will be presented in Washington, D.C., on March 16, 2022, and New York City on May 10, 2022.

About the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lecture Series

Established in June 2020, the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lectures Series seeks to create a stimulating environment to draw both the academic community and the general public to the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens. Every year, a highly distinguished, internationally renowned scholar is selected to conduct research and develop programs on a topic relevant to the Gennadius Library. The research will culminate in a minimum of three annual public lectures, which will be delivered in Athens and the United States.

This program is being made possible by a generous grant from Phokion Potamianos, a Gennadius Library Overseer. Mr. Potamianos named the series in memory of his grandmother, a distinguished Greek doctor, academic, and philanthropist.

Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale