Sunnova Enters Retail in Four States

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, will now offer its reliable solar and storage services to The Home Depot (“Home Depot”) customers across the states of Florida, Virginia, Maryland, and locally in Reno, Nevada.

“Our goal is to make clean, reliable energy services more accessible to everyone, and now shoppers at select Home Depot stores will gain access to those affordable clean energy services from Sunnova,” said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Sunnova. “With increased power outages and rising electricity rates, homeowners need a better energy service at a better price. We understand that rethinking how you power your home can take time and research, and now Sunnova can help shoppers find the clean, affordable, and resilient solution their home deserves.”

Sunnova’s solar + storage services are launching in 100 stores – Virginia and Maryland, top 10 and top 20 hurricane markets respectively, Florida, the highest exposed hurricane market in the U.S., and Reno, where storms wreak havoc on the local utility grid, according to NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory. Sunnova’s trained professionals will be accessible at select Home Depot stores in these markets to guide homeowners on the solar + storage service options available to them, help them understand their transition to a clean energy solution, and connect them with a local, trusted Sunnova dealer who can design and install the optimal solution customized to their homes’ needs.

“Sunnova is showing customers how they can create and store their own power,” said Vera Gavrilovich, Vice President of Marketing at Sunnova. “In just a few minutes, homeowners will be able to see what a system on their home could look like and learn how Sunnova’s integrated solar + storage system can increase their energy independence and give them more control of their home energy costs.”

About Sunnova
 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted.
For more information, please visit sunnova.com

