U.S. Century Bank to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will also be held with President and Chief Executive Officer, Luis de la Aguilera, and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Anderson, details which are provided below.

MIAMI, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Century Bank (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB) will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date: Friday, October 29, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: (844) 221-2148 (toll free in the U.S. or Canada) or (929) 517-0937 (international)

Conference ID: 9479777

A live audio webcast of the call will be available with the press release and slides on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.uscenturybank.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the investor relations page shortly after the conference call.

About U.S. Century Bank

Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state. U.S. Century is rated 5-star by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank has received awards and accolades from numerous organizations for its philanthropic support and leadership, including the Beacon Council, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and others. For more information or to find a U.S. Century branch near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Robert Anderson

(305) 715-5393

Rob.Anderson@uscentury.com

Media Relations

Martha Guerra-Kattou

(305) 715-5141

MGuerra@uscentury.com