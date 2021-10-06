checkAd

Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 23:01  |  22   |   |   

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on October 1, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 49,625 shares of Puma common stock to six new non-executive employees.

The award was granted under Puma’s 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit awards vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, October 1, 2021, and one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Puma Biotechnology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on October 1, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
GenSight Biologics Announces the Publication of a Review of Gene Therapy Trials for LHON in ...
KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
 ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture and Storage Project
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Stratasys to Acquire Outstanding Stake in Xaar 3D to Accelerate Production-Scale Additive ...
onsemi 8.3 MP Image Sensor Delivers Best-in-Class Dynamic Range in Challenging Lighting Conditions
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und Evotec (EVT) ziehen an
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen an, Biontech (22UA) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) korrigieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und MorphoSys (MOR) legen zu; Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und MorphoSys (MOR) legen zu; Analyst sieht Aufwärtspotential bei Sernova (PSH)
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Puma Biotechnology to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F), Biontech (22UA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Biotech Report: Biotest (BIO3) und MorphoSys (MOR) sehr fest
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten