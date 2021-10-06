Sonder Holdings Inc. Expands into France with Addition of Paris Champs-Elysées Property

To oversee Sonder’s hospitality operations and expansion in France, the company also recently appointed Jean-Charles Denis as General Manager for France. Denis brings several decades of experience in the European hospitality industry, including holding the position of Chief Operating Officer for Interstate Hotels & Resorts, as well as executive roles in finance, commercial and operations functions at Intercontinental Hotels Group. He will also spearhead Sonder’s ongoing expansion in both Paris and additional cities in France.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, has expanded into France. Sonder recently launched inaugural operations in the country with the management of the Sonder Atala , a 48-unit property located steps from the iconic Champs-Elysées in Paris. The property also features several suites with views of the Eiffel Tower and the Sacré-Cœur Basilica.

“France is one of the world’s premier tourist destinations and a must for all global hospitality companies. With the roots of our company in Montreal, France also holds a special cultural significance for us and we’re thrilled to make our entry into this country with a property steps from one of the most renown and iconic avenues,” said Martin Picard, Co-Founder and Global Head of Real Estate. “We continue to pursue aggressive expansion in Europe, North America and the Middle East. France marks the tenth country where Sonder operates and we look forward to continuing to deepen our relationships with local stakeholders in France.”

Sonder has met with a number of local stakeholders, including an introductory meeting at Paris City Hall with the Deputy Mayor in charge of Tourism, Frederic Hocquard, who welcomed the arrival of Sonder as a new hospitality provider to Paris.

"We are delighted to welcome a new provider to the Paris tourist market in the 8th arrondissement/district, with a quality project that reconciles heritage preservation with the new expectations of international tourists," said Jeanne D'Hauteserre, Mayor of the 8th district of Paris.

"In these difficult times for the tourism sector, I am pleased to welcome Sonder, which has chosen to set up in my constituency, near the Champs-Elysées Avenue. This project contributes to the local economy as well as the strengthening of the tourism offer and allows for a sophisticated digital experience,” said Sylvain Maillard, Member of the National Assembly for Paris.