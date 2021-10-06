checkAd

Comtech Comments on Letter From Shareholder

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 23:00  |  22   |   |   

October 6, 2021 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today confirmed receipt of a letter from Outerbridge Capital Management LLC.

The Company issued the following statement:

Comtech maintains regular dialogue with investors, and we are focused on executing our strategic plan to create long-term value for shareholders and all stakeholders. While we disagree with Outerbridge’s assessment of our business and are disappointed by their latest comments, our Nominating and Governance Committee continues to review their proposed candidates in accordance with its standard procedures. Our Board will present its recommended slate of director nominees in Comtech’s definitive proxy statement, which will be published prior to the 2021 Annual Meeting.

Our Board has recently taken a number of important steps demonstrating our commitment to ongoing refreshment and sound governance – including appointing Judy Chambers to the Board, announcing the retirement of three longstanding directors following our 2021 Annual Meeting, and developing a plan to declassify the Board. Our recently announced leadership transition represents the culmination of a thoughtful and deliberate succession planning process initiated by the Board with Michael Porcelain’s appointment as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and President in 2020.

Earlier this week, Comtech announced fiscal 2021 results. In the face of persisting headwinds related to the pandemic and unprecedented supply chain disruptions, we significantly improved our book-to-bill ratio year-over-year, delivered backlog growth of $38 million year-over-year, and won substantial new multi-year NG-911 and satellite earth station technologies contracts that are expected to generate several hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental revenue. As a testament to our unique market position, we were recognized by Frost & Sullivan for achieving the most significant year-over-year market share gains of any NG-911 primary contract holder and by Northern Sky Research for our leadership in the growing satellite cellular backhaul market.

Seite 1 von 2
Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Comments on Letter From Shareholder October 6, 2021 - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today confirmed receipt of a letter from Outerbridge Capital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
GenSight Biologics Announces the Publication of a Review of Gene Therapy Trials for LHON in ...
KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
 ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture and Storage Project
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Stratasys to Acquire Outstanding Stake in Xaar 3D to Accelerate Production-Scale Additive ...
onsemi 8.3 MP Image Sensor Delivers Best-in-Class Dynamic Range in Challenging Lighting Conditions
Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Reports Strong Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 and Provides Initial Financial Targets for Fiscal 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21 Comtech Announces Leadership Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $125 Million Contract for Cyber Training
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on October 4th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Comtech Comments on Director Nominations Notice
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten