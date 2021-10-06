Comtech Comments on Letter From Shareholder

Comtech maintains regular dialogue with investors, and we are focused on executing our strategic plan to create long-term value for shareholders and all stakeholders. While we disagree with Outerbridge’s assessment of our business and are disappointed by their latest comments, our Nominating and Governance Committee continues to review their proposed candidates in accordance with its standard procedures. Our Board will present its recommended slate of director nominees in Comtech’s definitive proxy statement, which will be published prior to the 2021 Annual Meeting.

Our Board has recently taken a number of important steps demonstrating our commitment to ongoing refreshment and sound governance – including appointing Judy Chambers to the Board, announcing the retirement of three longstanding directors following our 2021 Annual Meeting, and developing a plan to declassify the Board. Our recently announced leadership transition represents the culmination of a thoughtful and deliberate succession planning process initiated by the Board with Michael Porcelain’s appointment as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and President in 2020.

Earlier this week, Comtech announced fiscal 2021 results. In the face of persisting headwinds related to the pandemic and unprecedented supply chain disruptions, we significantly improved our book-to-bill ratio year-over-year, delivered backlog growth of $38 million year-over-year, and won substantial new multi-year NG-911 and satellite earth station technologies contracts that are expected to generate several hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental revenue. As a testament to our unique market position, we were recognized by Frost & Sullivan for achieving the most significant year-over-year market share gains of any NG-911 primary contract holder and by Northern Sky Research for our leadership in the growing satellite cellular backhaul market.