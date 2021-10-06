Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution

There was one change to the constituents of the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index as a result of the September 30, 2021 reconstitution: Cosmos (ATOM) entered the index, replacing Stellar (XLM). As of September 30, 2021, at 4pm ET, the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index held the following constituents: 61.39% Bitcoin (BTC), 26.38% Ethereum (ETH), 5.05% Cardano (ADA), 3.10% Solana (SOL), 0.80% Chainlink (LINK), 0.76% Litecoin (LTC), 0.70% Bitcoin Cash (BCH), 0.69% Uniswap (UNI), 0.58% Cosmos (ATOM), and 0.56% Polygon (MATIC).

Bitwise Index Services, the indexing subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management , today announced the results of the monthly reconstitution of the Bitwise Crypto Indexes, which took place on September 30, 2021, at 4pm ET.

There were no changes to the constituents of the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index as a result of the September 30, 2021 reconstitution. As of September 30, 2021, at 4pm ET, the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index held the following constituents: 40.78% Uniswap (UNI), 16.01% Aave (AAVE), 9.99% Maker (MKR), 7.52% Compound (COMP), 5.60% SushiSwap (SUSHI), 4.71% Yearn.Finance (YFI), 4.34% Curve (CRV), 4.23% Ren (REN), 3.55% Bancor (BNT), and 3.28% 0x (ZRX).

The Bitwise Crypto Indexes are reconstituted on a monthly basis according to the rules of the Bitwise Crypto Index Methodology as applied by the Bitwise Crypto Index Committee. Minutes of the September 2021 Bitwise Crypto Index Committee meeting are publicly available here.

The Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities reconstitutes quarterly on the third Friday of the last month of each quarter. As a result of this reconstitution, on September 17, 2021, Robinhood (HOOD) replaced Nexon (3659: Tokyo) as a constituent of the index.

As of September 30, 2021 at 4pm ET, the following were the 10 largest constituents of the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index: 10.26% Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), 10.19% MicroStrategy (MSTR), 9.66% Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY CN), 5.41% Silvergate Capital (SI), 4.94% Northern Data AG (NB2 GR), 4.62% Argo Blockchain (ARB LN), 4.46% Hut 8 Mining (HUT CN), 4.22% Riot Blockchain (RIOT), 4.19% Hive Blockchain Tech (HIVE CN), and 4.11% Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA). The index methodology for the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities is available here.