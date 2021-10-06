Freshworks to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

checkAd

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 following the close of market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Freshworks Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET
Audio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com  

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com. The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

2021 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any first parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Joon Huh
ir@freshworks.com
650-988-5699

Media Relations Contact:
Jayne Gonzalez
pr@freshworks.com
408-348-1087





