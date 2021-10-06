Churchill Downs Incorporated 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET.



Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by calling (877) 372-0878 and entering the conference ID number 7085106 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021.