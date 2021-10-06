checkAd

Ingersoll Rand Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will issue its third-quarter earnings release after the market closes on November 3, 2021.

Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the third-quarter results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8 a.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-844-200-6205, domestically, or 1-929-526-1599, internationally, and use conference ID 019711, or ask to be joined into the Ingersoll Rand call.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

