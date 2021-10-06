checkAd

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q3 2021 Operating Results

DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today that executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2021 operating results on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The related press release will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8921/tcbi-earnin ... and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access. Alternatively, participants may call 844.200.6205 and use conference number 901955 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator. International callers should dial 929.526.1599 and enter the same conference number.

The live webcast of the call and corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the Company's website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com.

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 866.813.9403 and use conference number 452050. International callers should dial +44.204.525.0658 and enter the same conference number. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until December 20, 2021.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. 

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT
Jamie Britton, 214.932.6721
jamie.britton@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527
shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com




