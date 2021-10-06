checkAd

PDC Energy Announces Unanimous Approval of Spinney Oil and Gas Development Plan, PDC's First Approved Permit Under New Rulemaking

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 23:44  |  52   |   |   

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDCE) announced today that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) approved the Company’s Spinney Oil & Gas Development Plan (OGDP) permit application. The Spinney, an eight-well pad in rural Weld County, Colorado, marks PDC’s first approved permit under the new rules, which were enacted in January 2021. As of September 30, and inclusive of the Spinney OGDP, PDC's estimated combined approved permits and drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs), reflect all projected turn-in-line activity through 2023.

President and CEO Bart Brookman commented, “The approval of our first OGDP under the new rules marks a tremendous accomplishment for PDC and reflects the incredible work of our internal working team, which includes members of our Land, Regulatory, Planning & Development, Operations and EHS teams, among others. Thanks to our partnerships and collaboration with local communities, Weld County and the COGCC, we are confident the Spinney is merely the first step in further securing permits for our future undeveloped Wattenberg drilling inventory.”

COGCC Chairman Jeff Robbins commented at the hearing, “I think this is a strong application for eight wells in Weld County. I am appreciative that it has received Weld County approval and I’m appreciative of the fact that there is informed consent from all the nearby residences. I think the application shows PDC worked closely in Weld County and with other state agencies...I think it’s a thoughtful approach to permitting and responsible development and it’s a good example of how this can work in Colorado.”

The Company submitted its application for the Kenosha OGDP in late September and is making continuous progress towards the targeted year-end submittal of its Guanella Comprehensive Area Plan (CAP). The Kenosha OGDP, a 70-well, multi-pad development plan and Guanella CAP, which includes an estimated 450 future drilling locations, are each located in rural Weld County and represent the Company’s planned turn-in-line activity into 2027.

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and its Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”), and the United States (“U.S.”) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the Company’s expected timing of permit applications and planned operating activity and inventory expectations. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in and incorporated by reference into this press release are “forward-looking statements.”

PDC cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this press release or currently unknown facts or conditions or the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts: Kyle Sourk
  Director Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
  303-318-6150
  kyle.sourk@pdce.com

                      


 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PDC Energy Announces Unanimous Approval of Spinney Oil and Gas Development Plan, PDC's First Approved Permit Under New Rulemaking DENVER, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDCE) announced today that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) approved the Company’s Spinney Oil & Gas Development Plan (OGDP) permit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...