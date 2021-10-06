Aquestive Therapeutics Reaches Agreement to Extend Principal Payments Due Under Credit Facility to March 30, 2023 and Receives Bridge Waiver of Principal Debt Payment in Advance of Concluding Formal Agreement

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today that it has reached an agreement with its lenders providing for a bridge waiver of the first principal payment due under its 12.5% Senior Secured Notes (the “Notes”) in order to provide sufficient time for the parties to execute a definitive agreement to extend the time when the first principal payment is due under the Notes to March 30, 2023.



Pursuant to the proposed amendment of the Notes, the amortization schedule under the Notes would be amended to provide for the date of the first principal payment to be made on March 30, 2023, while maintaining the current maturity date and interest payment obligations under the Notes (the “Definitive Agreement”). In consideration of this extension, upon the execution of the intended Definitive Agreement, Aquestive will agree to pay to the holders of the Notes an aggregate payment of $2.7 million payable in four equal quarterly installments beginning on March 30, 2022. The bridge waiver provided by the lenders resulted in the deferral of the first principal payment due under the Notes and expires upon the occurrence of the earlier to occur of the execution of the intended Definitive Agreement and December 31, 2021 or such later date consented to by the holders of the Notes.

Keith Kendall, Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive, stated, “We appreciate and value the continued constructive support received from our lenders, as further evidenced by their prior agreement to extend until June 30, 2022 at the Company’s option to access additional debt of $30 million under the Credit Facility upon FDA approval of our product candidate Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film for U.S. market access. We believe the bridge waiver and proposed amendment terms agreed to by our lenders demonstrate the confidence of our stakeholders in our investment strategy and performance to date. We expect that the Definitive Agreement will be executed in the next few days. This amendment of our Credit Facility, our access to the additional $30 million of debt under the Credit Facility, strong operating results and appropriate ATM access will continue to provide the capital to meet our immediate needs including the potential launch of Libervant, if approved by the FDA for U.S. market access. We continue to believe that Libervant, our non-invasive and innovative PharmFilm product candidate for refractory epilepsy, is well positioned to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from this disease with this first of its kind treatment option.”