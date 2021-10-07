checkAd

UPDATE - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call – Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021, 10 a.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued September 23, 2021 by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), please note the date for the release of its third quarter earnings results was listed as before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The earnings results have been moved to after market closes on Monday, November 1, 2021. The updated release follows:

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1, 2021. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-876-9176 and use conference ID: 7477321. The call will be available for replay through November 9, 2021 by dialing 800-938-2113, a conference ID is not required. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Investor Relations website at http://ir.rymanhp.com.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.

Investor Relations Contacts: Media Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Financial Officer Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
(615) 316-6588 (615) 316-6725
mfioravanti@rymanhp.com ssullivan@rymanhp.com
~or~ ~or~
Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance & Treasurer Robert Winters
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Alpha IR Group
(615) 316-6344 (929) 266-6315
tsiefert@rymanhp.com robert.winters@alpha-ir.com




