PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Prices Public Offering of an Additional $85.0 Million of 4.25% Notes Due 2026 with a Yield-to-Maturity of Approximately 3.875%

Purchasers will be required to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from October 1, 2021 up to, but not including, the date of delivery of the Notes. On April 1, 2022, PFLT will pay this pre-issuance accrued interest on the Notes to the holders of the Notes as of the applicable record date, along with interest accrued on the Notes from the date of delivery to such interest payment date.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) (“PFLT”) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of an additional $85.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.25% unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued at a price of 101.45% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, resulting in a yield-to-maturity of approximately 3.875%.

The Notes will constitute a further issuance of, have the same terms as, rank equally in right of payment with, and be fungible and form a single series with the $100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 4.25% notes due 2026 that PFLT initially issued on March 23, 2021. Upon the issuance of the Notes, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of PFLT’s 4.25% notes due 2026 will be $185.0 million.

The Notes will mature on April 1, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at PFLT’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable; provided that the Notes may be redeemed at par three months prior to their maturity. The offering is expected to close on October 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. JMP Securities LLC and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

PFLT expects to use the net proceeds from selling securities from this offering to invest in new or existing portfolio companies or for other general corporate or strategic purposes, including repaying amounts outstanding under its existing indebtedness.

Other Information

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of PFLT before investing. The pricing term sheet dated October 6, 2021, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated October 6, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated January 29, 2020, each of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about PFLT and should be read carefully before investing.