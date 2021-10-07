checkAd

Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 00:10  |  33   |   |   

YERINGTON, Nev., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDD) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today provided a further update on positive September operational performance at the Company’s underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow Project (the “Underground Mine”). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Buffington as President and Chief Executive Officer, further strengthening its senior management team as operational productivity and production ramp-up at the Underground Mine.

September Operational Highlights

  • Higher Copper Production: Copper in concentrate produced during September increased by 265% compared to August driven by higher stope production. Approximately 30,386 tons of ore were processed yielding 682 tons of concentrate at an average grade of 22%, resulting in approximately 150 tons of copper production.
  • Improved rate of stope turnover: Stoping has accelerated significantly since mid-August, with the second and third stope panels fully mined and a fourth stope panel expected to be mined this week. Further stopes are planned in October and November, and the high-grade Sugar Cube zone is also expected to begin to be mined during Q4.
  • Increasing Development Rates: September saw the highest monthly development footage achieved since April 2021, with a 12% increase over August. Development activities included completion of the crossing of the water bearing dike, accessing additional stoping zones and installation of development infrastructure. A total of approximately 750 lateral equivalent feet was advanced in September.

Mike Brown, outgoing Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am very pleased to see the improved trajectory in our production ramp-up and a recovery in productivities. The increased ore production was a key objective for September, and together with the improving productivities on site, along with the ongoing management strengthening, provide further confidence in the mine ramp-up.”

Management Update

Randy Buffington will join Nevada Copper as President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. With extensive experience in underground and open pit mining operations, both in Nevada and internationally, Mr. Buffington has successfully delivered multiple project ramp-ups and productivity improvements in an underground setting, in addition to overseeing the development and operation of multiple large open pit projects. Most recently at Hycroft Mining, he was responsible for the operational reforms, successfully executing a project turnaround and delivering significant shareholder value as President and Chief Executive Officer. Previously, he held various senior management positions with Barrick from 2003 to 2012, overseeing North American and Zambian operations. He also held senior management positions with Placer Dome and Cominco.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer YERINGTON, Nev., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDD) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today provided a further update on positive September operational performance at the Company’s underground mine at its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH CLASSROOM SALON
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...