Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

YERINGTON, Nev., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDD) (“ Nevada Copper ” or the “ Company ”) today provided a further update on positive September operational performance at the Company’s underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow Project (the “ Underground Mine ”). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Buffington as President and Chief Executive Officer, further strengthening its senior management team as operational productivity and production ramp-up at the Underground Mine.

Higher Copper Production: Copper in concentrate produced during September increased by 265% compared to August driven by higher stope production. Approximately 30,386 tons of ore were processed yielding 682 tons of concentrate at an average grade of 22%, resulting in approximately 150 tons of copper production.



Improved rate of stope turnover: Stoping has accelerated significantly since mid-August, with the second and third stope panels fully mined and a fourth stope panel expected to be mined this week. Further stopes are planned in October and November, and the high-grade Sugar Cube zone is also expected to begin to be mined during Q4.



Increasing Development Rates: September saw the highest monthly development footage achieved since April 2021, with a 12% increase over August. Development activities included completion of the crossing of the water bearing dike, accessing additional stoping zones and installation of development infrastructure. A total of approximately 750 lateral equivalent feet was advanced in September.

Mike Brown, outgoing Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am very pleased to see the improved trajectory in our production ramp-up and a recovery in productivities. The increased ore production was a key objective for September, and together with the improving productivities on site, along with the ongoing management strengthening, provide further confidence in the mine ramp-up.”

Management Update

Randy Buffington will join Nevada Copper as President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. With extensive experience in underground and open pit mining operations, both in Nevada and internationally, Mr. Buffington has successfully delivered multiple project ramp-ups and productivity improvements in an underground setting, in addition to overseeing the development and operation of multiple large open pit projects. Most recently at Hycroft Mining, he was responsible for the operational reforms, successfully executing a project turnaround and delivering significant shareholder value as President and Chief Executive Officer. Previously, he held various senior management positions with Barrick from 2003 to 2012, overseeing North American and Zambian operations. He also held senior management positions with Placer Dome and Cominco.