checkAd

NNOX ALERT Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 00:49  |  32   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until December 6, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Nano-X class action lawsuit charges Nano-X and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Nano-X class action lawsuit was commenced on October 5, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York and is captioned McLaughlin v. Nano-X Imaging Ltd., No. 21-cv-05517.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Nano-X class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Nano-X class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 6, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On June 17, 2021, Nano-X submitted a 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for its multi-source version of the Nanox.ARC. A 510(k) is a type of premarket submission made to the FDA to demonstrate that a device to be marketed is as safe and effective, that is, substantially equivalent, to a legally marketed device. Following this submission, defendants touted the Nanox.ARC’s regulatory and commercial prospects in various public statements and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Nano-X class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X’s 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, Nano-X had overstated the Nanox.ARC’s regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) consequently, Nano-X’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 19, 2021, Nano-X reported that Nano-X “received a request for additional information from the [FDA] concerning the Company’s last 510(k) submission of its multi-source device, Nanox.ARC,” and that “[t]he submission file is placed on hold pending a complete response to the FDA’s list of deficiencies,” with “[t]he Company’s response . . . due within 180 days from the date of the request for additional information.” On this news, Nano-X’s ordinary share price fell nearly 10%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Nano-X securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Nano-X class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Nano-X class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Nano-X class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Nano-X class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Nano-X Imaging Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Nano-X - disruptive Innovation für bildgebende Verfahren?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NNOX ALERT Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until December 6, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
GenSight Biologics Announces the Publication of a Review of Gene Therapy Trials for LHON in ...
 ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture and Storage Project
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Stratasys to Acquire Outstanding Stake in Xaar 3D to Accelerate Production-Scale Additive ...
iSun Secures $30 Million in Development and Professional Services Commitment From Fusion Renewable
Aquila Resources Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Gold Resource Corporation
Hess Midstream LP Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Shares
Mr. Cooper Group Recognized as a Great Place to Work
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – NNOX
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Nanox to Announce Zebra Medical Vision Secures 8th 510K FDA Clearance for its Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Solution as Part of Its Population Health Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten