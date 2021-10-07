Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces that the Company and Stuart Brown, its President and Chief Executive Officer, have reached a mutual decision that Mr. Brown will depart the Company, effective immediately. Jonathan Comerford has been appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company in Mr. Brown's place. A search for a full-time replacement has commenced and the Company would hope to make an announcement on this in the coming weeks. Mr. Brown has also resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Brown will provide assistance to the Company to facilitate the transitional period.

Mr. Comerford has been a director of the Company since September 2001 and the Chairman since April 2006. From May to July 2018, he assumed the additional role of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Comerford is resident in Dublin, Ireland. He obtained his Masters in Business from the Michael Smurfit Business School and a Bachelor of Economics from University College Dublin. Mr. Comerford has been the Investment Manager at International Investment Underwriting (IIU) since August 1995.

Mr. Comerford commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Stuart for his strong and committed service as CEO of Mountain Province for the past three years. Stuart has guided the Company through difficult times for the Diamond sector including the very challenging Covid-19 Pandemic. He leaves the Company in a stronger position entering 2022. We appreciate his considerable efforts and accomplishments, and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

About the Company

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls 106,202 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases that surround the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.