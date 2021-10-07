Arrival hand-picked by UK Government to showcase at exclusive Global Investment Summit in London

Working towards the delivery of the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, the Summit will be hosted by the PM and supported by members of the Royal Family, bringing together 200 of the world’s most prominent decision makers, C-Suite executives, and investors to the UK.

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announces it has been selected by the UK Government to showcase to leaders of the business world at the Global Investment Summit in London.

The Summit takes place on Tuesday 19th October in Central London followed by an evening reception at Windsor Castle, where Arrival will be featured as one of the ‘Green Dozen’: a group of twelve companies behind the latest cutting-edge innovations that can help cement the UK’s position as a world leading centre for green technology, while highlighting the global positive impact of Arrival's technologies and new method of EV manufacturing.

During the Central London event, attendees will be able to experience Arrival’s game changing zero-emission electric vehicles through digital experiences, and hear from Arrival’s President, Avinash Rugoobur, as part of a panel discussion - “From Start-Up to Unicorn: How the right business environment makes it happen” - alongside CEOs of TransferWise, Graphcore, Darktrace, and moderated by Eileen Burbidge, Partner at Passion Capital.

Avinash Rugoobur, President of Arrival said: “It’s an honour to be selected by the UK Government to present Arrival at the Global Investment Summit. Arrival’s rapid growth is a clear reflection of the demand for more sustainable and equitable mobility solutions for cities and governments here in the UK, and around the world.

“We’re proud to showcase Arrival's mission and our in-house innovations in such a prestigious setting, as we transform the automotive industry and pioneer a radical new method of EV design and production in local Microfactories globally.”

Minister for Investment, Gerry Grimstone said: "The Global Investment Summit will put UK innovation on the map and demonstrate how we can use investment to nurture technological developments and propel our economy towards a more prosperous, exciting future.