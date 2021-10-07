checkAd

Arrival hand-picked by UK Government to showcase at exclusive Global Investment Summit in London

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 01:01  |  44   |   |   

  • Arrival will be highlighted as one of the ‘Green Dozen’ UK-based companies excelling in areas of sustainability, innovation, and green technology
  • The Summit will welcome some of the world’s most prominent decision makers, investors, C-Suite executives, and heads of major political institutions

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announces it has been selected by the UK Government to showcase to leaders of the business world at the Global Investment Summit in London.

Working towards the delivery of the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, the Summit will be hosted by the PM and supported by members of the Royal Family, bringing together 200 of the world’s most prominent decision makers, C-Suite executives, and investors to the UK.

The Summit takes place on Tuesday 19th October in Central London followed by an evening reception at Windsor Castle, where Arrival will be featured as one of the ‘Green Dozen’: a group of twelve companies behind the latest cutting-edge innovations that can help cement the UK’s position as a world leading centre for green technology, while highlighting the global positive impact of Arrival's technologies and new method of EV manufacturing.

During the Central London event, attendees will be able to experience Arrival’s game changing zero-emission electric vehicles through digital experiences, and hear from Arrival’s President, Avinash Rugoobur, as part of a panel discussion - “From Start-Up to Unicorn: How the right business environment makes it happen” - alongside CEOs of TransferWise, Graphcore, Darktrace, and moderated by Eileen Burbidge, Partner at Passion Capital.

Avinash Rugoobur, President of Arrival said: “It’s an honour to be selected by the UK Government to present Arrival at the Global Investment Summit. Arrival’s rapid growth is a clear reflection of the demand for more sustainable and equitable mobility solutions for cities and governments here in the UK, and around the world.

“We’re proud to showcase Arrival's mission and our in-house innovations in such a prestigious setting, as we transform the automotive industry and pioneer a radical new method of EV design and production in local Microfactories globally.”

Minister for Investment, Gerry Grimstone said: "The Global Investment Summit will put UK innovation on the map and demonstrate how we can use investment to nurture technological developments and propel our economy towards a more prosperous, exciting future.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arrival hand-picked by UK Government to showcase at exclusive Global Investment Summit in London Arrival will be highlighted as one of the ‘Green Dozen’ UK-based companies excelling in areas of sustainability, innovation, and green technologyThe Summit will welcome some of the world’s most prominent decision makers, investors, C-Suite …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
SINTX Technologies Ships New FleX SN Porous and Laser-textured Spinal Implants
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...