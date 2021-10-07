checkAd

Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") announces that at approximately 6:00 pm PDT, October 5th, 2021, TDG was informed by one of its drilling contractors, NewAge Drilling Solutions, of an accident involving a contractor's employee at a TDG project site that tragically resulted in the fatality of the individual. The accident involved a side-by-side, also known as a utility task vehicle, and occurred at the Shasta mine site, located north of Prince George.

The RCMP and all appropriate provincial safety authorities including WorkSafeBC and the Chief Inspector of Mines, were immediately notified. All exploration activities have been suspended temporarily at Shasta while TDG and authorities investigate the incident.

"The thoughts of the board of directors and management are with the family, friends and colleagues of the individual that has been lost and any others that have been impacted by this tragic accident," said Fletcher Morgan, CEO and Director. "The health and safety of all personnel, including contractors, at any TDG site is our number one priority. We are devastated our team at site has suffered such a tragic loss. We have also launched an internal investigation to determine what occurred and have immediately activated a safety retraining program for all site staff."

In addition to an onsite Mine Manager and Occupational First Aid Level 3, TDG also has a dedicated Health and Safety Coordinator for Shasta and all projects in the Toodoggone region. TDG is arranging support and counselling to assist employees and contractors at the Shasta project's Baker Camp. Senior staff are enroute to the site to provide support to the team and begin the investigation.

TDG acquired this site in late 2020 with the goal of re-activating the gold-silver project and had brought the site back into full compliance with safety rules and regulations.

About TDG Gold Corp.
TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. On June 29, 2021, TDG announced that it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile. TDG currently has 70,867,903 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Media Contact:
Tamara Little
Coast Communications and Public Affairs
Telephone: +1.604.767.0207
Email: tamara@coastcomms.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667124/Tragic-Contractor-Fatality-at-TDG-Go ...

