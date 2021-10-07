Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, Inc. and its CEO, Dr. Jonathan Javitt, for RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil)

- Lawsuit alleges multiple breaches of Collaboration Agreement

Geneva, Switzerland, October 7, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), today announced that it has filed a lawsuit against NeuroRx, Inc. and its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jonathan Javitt, for multiple breaches of the Collaboration Agreement between Relief and NeuroRx relating to the development and commercialization of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil). The complaint was filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York in Manhattan.

The complaint alleges that the defendants are in breach of numerous provisions of the Collaboration Agreement, including without limitation (i) by failing to provide Relief with the full data set from NeuroRx's recently completed phase 2b/3 clinical trial evaluating IV RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) for the treatment of acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19, which data and information are required to be provided to Relief by NeuroRx under the Collaboration Agreement and which data and information are required for Relief to seek approval to commercialize the product in Europe, (ii) by failing to allow Relief, despite multiple requests, to conduct a forensic audit of NeuroRx's books and records to determine how the funds that Relief provided to NeuroRx were actually used, (iii) by entering into multiple agreements relating to the development of the product subject to the collaboration without Relief's consent, as required under the Collaboration Agreement, (iv) by engaging in commercialization efforts in territories outside the purview of NeuroRx's territory under the Collaboration Agreement, and (v) by developing additional COVID-19 treatments in violation of the exclusivity provisions of the Collaboration Agreement. The suit also alleges, among other matters, breaches of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing and tortious interference with prospective economic advantage. The Complaint, among other remedies, seeks damages, an order compelling defendants to comply with multiple provisions of the Collaboration Agreement, and a declaration directing NeuroRx to deliver the entire data set from the Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of intravenously-administering aviptadil to Relief.