checkAd

FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 01:45  |  14   |   |   

FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible DebenturesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that it has …

FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that it has received Debenture Holder approval to amend its outstanding Convertible Debentures to allow, for up to two consecutive quarters, interest payments under the Convertible Debentures to be satisfied with the issuance of common shares of the Company. A third (or more) consecutive quarter of satisfying interest payments with the issuance of common shares of the Company will require further Debenture Holder approval. The aforementioned amendment is still subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company previously issued Convertible Debentures, as amended from time to time, in February 2019 and July 2020. The Convertible Debentures mature on January 10, 2023 and February 8, 2023, respectively, and bear interest at 12% per annum.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, "We thank our debenture holders for their continued support by providing us with substantial flexibility in how we deploy our capital to optimize our business to maximize returns for our shareholders. We view their decision as a strong vote of confidence in our business and its future growth."

About FinCanna Capital Corp.
FinCanna is an investment company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. FinCanna is focused on delivering high impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp.
Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:
Arlen Hansen
Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
CALI@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the amendment to the outstanding Convertible Debentures and the approval of the CSE thereon; and the business goals and objectives of FinCanna. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks that the CSE may no approve the amendment to the outstanding Convertible Debentures; and risks identified in the CSE listing statement available at www.SEDAR.com and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: FinCanna Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667131/FinCanna-Capital-Amends-Terms-of-Con ...

FinCanna Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: FinCanna (A2JSG5) - Cannbiswert fliegt noch unter dem Radar.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible DebenturesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that it has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Vicinity Motor Corp. Enters EV Cutaway Market in Strategic Partnership with Optimal-EV
Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces Talicia(R) added to Medi-Cal CDL
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Pharnext to Host 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
Silver X Commences Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Update at Nueva Recuperada to Expand ...
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc. Experiencing Strong Customer Demand and Revenue Growth
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturer, to Host Sonoma County Growers Alliance, First In-Person Event in 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. Proud of Expanding Client Roster of Women-Led Cannabis Brands
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. to Launch "Big Fish" Cannabis Edibles Brand
Accesswire | Analysen