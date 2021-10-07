Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021

“We are excited to be attending CABSAT 2021, which will be our first in-person, co-branded Vislink/Mobile Viewpoint trade event since our organizations combined last August,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We are pleased to have the opportunity of this major venue to showcase our all-IP wireless streaming solutions — particularly those that leverage bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies — for automated news and sports productions.”

Hackettstown, NJ, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will be exhibiting in person at this year’s CABSAT 2021 event, which will take place October 26-28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Our onsite team will be in two locations on the show floor: stand #107 , where we will have a complete suite of products on display, and stand #A2-31 , which we will utilize as dedicated space to meet with customers and prospective buyers. Our exhibitor profile portal can be viewed at this link.

Among the products on display will be the following:

HCAM , the most widely deployed HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitter, which features double the transmission range of legacy MPEG-4 HD devices and sub-single frame latency;

the most widely deployed HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitter, which features double the transmission range of legacy MPEG-4 HD devices and sub-single frame latency; Quantum, an IP-native, high-performance RF receiver which enables production teams to fully implement remote production systems to increase efficiencies;

an IP-native, high-performance RF receiver which enables production teams to fully implement remote production systems to increase efficiencies; MSAT, a highly portable tri-band satellite antenna system that can be set up in as little as five minutes, making it ideal for satellite newsgathering, secure military communications, timely broadcasts, emergency services and disaster recovery;

a highly portable tri-band satellite antenna system that can be set up in as little as five minutes, making it ideal for satellite newsgathering, secure military communications, timely broadcasts, emergency services and disaster recovery; Mobile Viewpoint vPilot , an automated, AI-driven studio system that enables visually compelling content at far lower costs than traditionally possible;

an automated, AI-driven studio system that enables visually compelling content at far lower costs than traditionally possible; Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink -AIR , a backpack transmitter that delivers true 50/60 frames-per-second 4K and Ultra HD video quality from the field using 4G bonding technology;

, a backpack transmitter that delivers true 50/60 frames-per-second 4K and Ultra HD video quality from the field using 4G bonding technology; Mobile Viewpoint BaseLink , a market-leading mid-range WMT mobile encoder that is widely used by numerous global broadcasters and public agencies for their critical live streaming needs;

a market-leading mid-range WMT mobile encoder that is widely used by numerous global broadcasters and public agencies for their critical live streaming needs; Mobile Viewpoint TrolleyLive, an all-in-one-production unit for remote live broadcasts, self-contained in one manageable portable box.



Mr. Miller also stated, “The Middle East is an important market for us and we have been realizing strong growth here. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint have established long track records of working closely with broadcasters in the region, where our products are well-regarded for their robust performance, low latency and ability to support transmissions over long distances, particularly in challenging conditions. We look forward to demonstrating our full complement of live video, bonded cellular and AI-driven remote production solutions to these esteemed buyers.”

Information on Booking an Onsite Meeting

To book a meeting to discuss our solutions at the CABSAT event, please contact your Vislink account representative or contact Vislink directly at this link.

About CABSAT

CABSAT is the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region’s largest event for the satellite, broadcast and filmed content industries. It attracts over 14,000 visitors annually from over 120 countries. CABSAT has historically been an excellent opportunity for Vislink to engage with key decision makers involved in the creation, management, distribution and monetization of filmed entertainment and audio content. Visitors can register to attend the event at this link.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

