Rexlemestrocel-L Phase 3 Trial Results in Chronic Heart Failure Selected as Late Breaking Presentation at American Heart Association Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that results from the randomized, controlled Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L in 565 patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II and class III chronic heart failure (CHF) with low ejection fraction (HFrEF) have been selected through peer review as a late breaking presentation at the American Heart Association (AHA) annual meeting occurring November 13th- 15th. The featured session is titled ‘Building on the Foundations of Treatment: Advances in Heart Failure Therapy’.

The trial’s co-principal investigator Dr Emerson Perin, Medical Director of Texas Heart Institute, and Clinical Professor, Baylor College of Medicine, will give the presentation titled ‘Randomized Trial of Targeted Transendocardial Delivery of Mesenchymal Precursor Cells in High-Risk Chronic Heart Failure Patients with Reduced Ejection Fraction’. The session will also feature late breaking results from two additional heart failure trials with SGLT-2 Inhibitors.

Late-Breaking Science sessions are innovative and provide the latest breakthroughs in clinical science. These sessions provide notable exposure and recognition for studies likely to have a significant impact on clinical practice and/or to make significant advances in a scientific field.

About Chronic Heart Failure
Heart failure affects approximately 6.5 million people in the US and 26 million people globally, with increasing prevalence and incidence. The mortality rate approaches 50% at 5 years as patients progress beyond NYHA class II disease in parallel with increasing intra-cardiac and systemic inflammation.1,2

Despite recent approvals of new therapies for HFrEF, including SGLT2 inhibitors, that have reduced hospitalizations due to reversible volume-related events, NYHA class II/III HFrEF patients with inflammation remain at high risk for cardiac death, heart attacks and strokes. Rexlemestrocel is being developed as an immunomodulatory therapy to address the high degree of intra-cardiac and systemic inflammation in chronic heart failure in order to reduce the high rate of major cardiac events (MACE) in these patients.

