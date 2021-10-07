checkAd

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, is issuing this press release in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on the recent trading activity of its stock.

TIP Inc. has announced today that it has paused activity on an initial public offering of the shares of Two Degrees Group Limited ("TDGL"), its New Zealand subsidiary offering mobile and broadband communications services, in order to consider a possible alternative transaction with another party. TIP Inc. expects to provide additional details in the next several days regarding such a transaction or to resume activities with respect to the initial public offering of TDGL shares.

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.

TIP Inc. the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy"), a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy's founders have an exceptional track record of successfully buying, building, launching and operating communication businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Trilogy currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004 USA.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

Cautionary Statements

No money is currently being sought and no shares or other financial products in 2degrees can currently be applied for or acquired under any offer or intended offer. If an offer of 2degrees shares or other financial products is made, the offer will be made in accordance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (New Zealand) and the securities laws of all other applicable jurisdictions.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 of the United States of America. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding a potential transaction that would be an alternative to an initial public offering of TDGL shares. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "an opportunity exists", "outlook", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, estimates, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information and statements.

