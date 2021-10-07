checkAd

Cadence Accelerates System Innovation with Breakthrough Integrity 3D-IC Platform

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the delivery of the Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform, the industry’s first comprehensive, high-capacity 3D-IC platform that integrates 3D design planning, implementation and system analysis in a single, unified cockpit. The Integrity 3D-IC platform underpins Cadence’s third-generation 3D-IC solution, providing customers with system-driven power, performance and area (PPA) for individual chiplets through integrated thermal, power and static timing analysis capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006006020/en/

The Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform is the industry’s first comprehensive, high-capacity 3D-IC platform that integrates 3D design planning, implementation and system analysis in a single, unified cockpit. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Chip designers creating hyperscale computing, consumer, 5G communications, mobile and automotive applications can achieve greater productivity with the Integrity 3D-IC platform versus a disjointed die-by-die implementation approach. The platform uniquely provides system planning, integrated electrothermal, static timing analysis (STA) and physical verification flows, enabling faster, high-quality 3D design closure. It also incorporates 3D exploration flows, which take 2D design netlists to create multiple 3D stacking scenarios based on user input, automatically selecting the optimal, final 3D stacked configuration. Furthermore, the platform database supports all 3D design types, letting engineers create designs at multiple process nodes simultaneously and perform seamless co-design with package design teams and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies that use Cadence Allegro packaging technologies. For more information on the Integrity 3D-IC platform, please visit www.cadence.com/go/integrity.

Customers using the Integrity 3D-IC platform have access to the following features and benefits:

  • Common cockpit and database: Lets SoC and package design teams co-optimize the complete system concurrently, allowing system-level feedback to be incorporated efficiently.
  • Complete planning system: Incorporates a complete 3D-IC stack planning system for all types of 3D designs, enabling customers to manage and implement native 3D stacking.
  • Seamless implementation tool integration: Provides ease of use through direct script-based integration with the Cadence Innovus Implementation System for high-capacity digital designs with 3D die partitioning, optimization and timing flows.
  • Integrated system-level analysis capabilities: Enables robust 3D-IC design through early electrothermal and cross-die STA, which allows early system-level feedback for system-driven PPA.
  • Co-design with the Virtuoso Design Environment and Allegro packaging technologies: Allows engineers to seamlessly move design data from Cadence analog and packaging environments to different parts of the system through the hierarchical database, enabling faster design closure and improved productivity.
  • Easy-to-use interface: Includes a powerful user cockpit with a flow manager that provides designers with a uniform, interactive way to run relevant system-level 3D system analysis flows.

“Cadence has historically offered customers strong 3D-IC packaging solutions through its leading digital, analog and package implementation product lines,” said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager in the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “With recent developments in advanced packaging technologies, we saw a need to further build upon our successful 3D-IC foundation, providing a more tightly integrated platform that ties our implementation technology with system-level planning and analysis. As the industry continues to move toward different configurations of 3D stacked dies, the new Integrity 3D-IC platform lets customers achieve system-driven PPA, reduced design complexity and faster time to market.”

