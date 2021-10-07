Research on Using Fluid Biomarkers to Advance Drug Treatments and Therapies for Alzheimer's, Traumatic Brain Injury, Concussion, and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases Presented at World Congress of Neurology 2021 by Neuroscientist Henrik Zetterberg

World-renowned neuroscientist, Henrik Zetterberg, professor of neurochemistry, University of Gothenburg, Sweden, said the groundbreaking biomarker work will help pharmaceutical companies perform clinical trials, interpret them and determine whether a drug is effective at an earlier stage and for a lower cost than what was possible just five years ago.

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New developments in the field of blood biomarkers for brain diseases including traumatic brain injury (TBI), and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, were unveiled during three lectures at the 25th Biennial World Congress of Neurology , October 3–7, 2021, and available virtually through the WCN 2021 portal.

Biomarkers, a biological molecule found in the blood and other body fluids and tissues, are signs that a biological or pathological process has begun. They can be used to determine, for example, if an individual has Alzheimer's disease or a serious brain injury.

For many years, easy clinical tests to find biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid, a water-like substance that surrounds the brain and bathes the neurons, have not existed for the brain. Only through a lumbar puncture, a painful and somewhat difficult procedure, could brain biomarkers be detected. Zetterberg's research has focused on translating cerebrospinal fluid into simple blood tests.

USE OF BIOMARKERS ACCELERATES DETECTION OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

"Within the last five years, measurement techniques for biomarkers have become much more sensitive. We have seen a 500- to 1000-fold improvement in analytical sensitivity when we measure molecules that change in the brain of someone with Alzheimer's disease, stroke, traumatic brain injury or other brain disease," said Zetterberg.

"Just two to three years ago, one would have to invite people, interview them, scan their brain and perhaps perform advanced neuropsychological testing in order to include them in a clinical trial focused on the early stages of Alzheimer's. These types of blood tests will allow us to speed up the process because the way we're measuring their relevance to it is easier—and much less costly," said Zetterberg.

This improvement in data analysis has led to the development of a number of tests that can detect both general neuronal activity and brain changes related to Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative dementias. Such tests include: