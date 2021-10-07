Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini World Payments Report 2021

Bartu Sezer (EMEA)

As use of alternative payments is skyrocketing, banks must urgently embrace the next generation of payments to stay in the race: Capgemini’s World Payments Report 2021

The report found that by 2025, instant payments and e-money payments will account for more than 25% of global non-cash transactions, up from 14.5% in 2020.

Paris, October 7, 2021 – Payments are entering a new experience-driven era (Payments 4.X1), ushered in by an accelerated transformation timeline due to COVID-19 and the growing digital appetite of customers, according to the World Payments Report 2021 published today by Capgemini. With the Asia Pacific region leading the global pack, the demand for digital payment options is greater than ever before, along with the expectations for fast transaction settlements, instant payments, e-money, failsafe security, and wow-factor customer experience.

The report found that nearly 45% of consumers frequently use mobile wallets to make payments (>20 transactions a year) up from 23% in the 2020 poll. Furthering this trend, global B2B non-cash transactions will increase to reach nearly 200 billion transactions by 2025, from 121.5 billion in 2020, according to Capgemini estimates.

“As digital payments and mobile wallets become more the norm than the exception, payment providers must find ways to meet consumer hopes for speed and ease of use,” said Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services and Group Executive Board Member. “To embrace the next generation of payments, banks must build a complimentary partnership ecosystem to keep up with the rate of change.”

As spending rebounds, next-gen payments will drive non-cash transaction growth

The report found that with spending expected to rebound in 2021, non-cash transactions will rise, with instant payments, e-money, and next-gen payment methods − Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), invisible, biometric, and cryptocurrency − driving the non-cash transaction growth. After eight years of double-digit growth, overall global non-cash transaction growth decelerated to 7.8% in 2020 down from 16.5% in 2019, fueled by hesitation around uncertain market conditions due to the pandemic. However, global non-cash transactions are poised to grow at 18.6% CAGR (2020-2025Forecast), driven by next-gen payments, and are projected to reach 1.8 trillion in volume by the end of the forecast period.