CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and Support Progression to Cashless Society

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 07:00  |  54   |   |   

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that CARDNET, Japan’s leading credit card payment network, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to deliver a robust, agile cloud service and support the growing demand for digital payment and settlement services in Japan. The new HPE cloud service will deliver increased performance, capacity and availability to address the unpredictable market movements and the accelerated uptake of online payments.

Established in 1995, CARDNET is Japan’s leading credit card settlement agency, and serves as an intermediary between merchants, credit card companies and financial institutions across Japan. It provides a payment and settlement platform which ensures smooth purchasing experiences for credit card and other cashless transactions. CARDNET has seen a rapid increase in demand, as consumers and businesses increasingly favor online and digital transactions, with the total number of transactions in 2020 reaching 118% higher than the prior year. Furthermore, the country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has set a goal of 40% cashless payments by 2027 in Japan.

CARDNET needed to modernize its settlement platform to meet the rapid growth in transaction volumes. HPE GreenLake delivers the simplicity, ease and agility of the cloud experience through a pay-per-use model while also ensuring data security and compliance. The platform can scale up and down as business demand fluctuates, thus delivering more flexibility and agility for CARDNET to manage the unpredictable demand.

“We were seeking a solution that gives us the reliability and security that we need for a mission-critical payment service, as well as a solution that is flexible and agile to handle unpredictable market conditions,” said Yuji Nakamoto, executive vice president of Host System Development, CARDNET. “HPE’s track record in delivering fault-tolerant, reliable systems in the financial service industry gives us full confidence in the HPE GreenLake platform to support the new payments platform and process the massive increase in credit card transactions.”

HPE is working in close collaboration with Tokyo-based system integrator and service provider, TIS Inc to deliver the payment system. The solution, delivered as a cloud service through the HPE GreenLake platform, uses the HPE Superdome Flex server for in-memory processing and mission-critical capabilities to ensure always-on performance. It also leverages HPE XP8 Storage for high-performance storage to deliver 24-hour access, high availability, and twice as much batch processing performance of the former system. The solution synchronizes data to remote sites in real-time, enabling quick service switchover in the event of a large-scale disaster.

