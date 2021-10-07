checkAd

Healthcap Strengthens Senior Team

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 07:00  |  25   |   |   

- Mårten Steen Promoted to Co-Managing Partner

- Expanded team with the appointment of several new partners

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCap, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm, is delighted to announce that Dr. Mårten Steen, MD, PhD, has been appointed Co-Managing Partner alongside Founding Partner Björn Odlander.

Mårten became a Partner at HealthCap in 2010 and has been instrumental in many of HealthCap´s most successful investments including Ultragenyx and Wilson Therapeutics. He currently serves as a director of several important new biotech ventures including Hemab and Vivet. Mårten previously worked in business development at Merck Serono, and obtained his MD, PhD, and BSc degree in Business Administration from Lund University.

Kristina Ekberg has joined HealthCap as Partner and General Counsel as of September 2021. Kristina joins from a position as Partner in the M&A practice group at one of Sweden's largest law firms, Vinge, where she also led the law firms Life Sciences and Healthcare sector group.

Carl Kilander is promoted to Partner. Carl is an MD PhD from the Karolinska Institutet, a surgeon with scientific focus on cancer epidemiology and tumor biology pathways who joined HealthCap in 2019. Carl has a leading role in several of HealthCap's recent investments including SynOx and Adcendo.

Georg Vo Beiske has been promoted to Venture Partner. Georg was recently appointed CEO of Tribune Therapeutics AB, an Oslo based company created by HealthCap, Novo Seeds and its scientific founders. Georg holds a Master's degree in Pharmacy and has previously worked at Merck Serono and Bayer.

Alex Valcu, currently Principal at HealthCap, has been promoted to Partner. Alex will continue to supervise the firms IT-operations and assumes responsibility for general administrative practices. Alex joined HealthCap in 2004.

Björn Odlander, Founding Partner of HealthCap, said: "This year HealthCap celebrates 25 years of operations.  We have backed and built over 100 companies which has led to more than 25 pharmaceutical products and 50 innovative medical device products available to patients.

"Mårten, Kristina, Carl, Georg and Alex will expand and strengthen HealthCap's reach and capabilities, and together with the current Partner group, form an investment team ready to take on future opportunities from a solid position based on continued excellence, experience and knowledge. These appointments ensure we will continue our leading role in the Life Sciences Venture Capital ecosystem."

"Mårten has a successful track record in backing and building stellar companies and he will bring tremendous value to our firm in his new role. On a personal note, it is a true joy working together with him."

Dr. Mårten Steen, Co-Managing Partner of HealthCap, said: "We are in an exciting time for the life sciences and healthcare sector and are eager to continue playing a significant role in this rapidly developing sector. I am delighted to be working alongside Björn and the excellent team at HealthCap to create and support the next generation of companies developing breakthrough therapies that have the potential to be transformative for patients around the world."

HealthCap's investment strategy is focused on precision medicine and addressing high unmet medical needs, working with the most promising companies and therapies for the future. Recent Series A investments by HealthCap include Adcendo (US$ 62M), Aro Biotherapeutics ($88M), Hemab (US$55M), SynOx (EUR 37M) as well as the launch of Tribune Therapeutics.

About HealthCap

HealthCap is a European venture capital firm investing exclusively and globally in life sciences. The investment strategy focuses on diseases with high unmet medical needs and breakthrough therapies that have the potential to be transformative and change medical practice, and the lives of patients suffering these conditions.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcap Strengthens Senior Team - Mårten Steen Promoted to Co-Managing Partner - Expanded team with the appointment of several new partners STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - HealthCap, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm, is delighted to announce that Dr. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 - Green Light for the Energy Transition
Lignin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research
Bring the Philippines Home with These Cool Cultural Treasures
Online Corporate Training to be used to Acclimatize Employees to Post COVID-19 Work style: Ken Research
How Online Loan Aggregators contributing to Retail Loan Penetration in UAE - Ken Research
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale