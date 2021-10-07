Hopp Family Office and x+bricks founded photovoltaic joint venture Aurinko

Frankfurt, October 7, 2021 - The Hopp Family Office and x+bricks Group ("x+bricks") have founded the joint venture Aurinko HoldCo S.à r.l. ("Aurinko"). The joint venture will set up photovoltaic systems on grocery-anchored real estate properties owned by x+bricks.

Sascha Wilhelm, CEO of x+bricks, says: "In a strong partnership with the Hopp Family Office, we will deliver on one of the most important milestones of our ESG roadmap and we are very happy to combine forces with one of the most experienced companies in the field of sustainable investments."

By the end of 2022, through the joint venture, Aurinko plans to install around 45 roof systems, and as a result significantly increases the sustainability of x+bricks' portfolio in the best interest of tenants, customers and the environment. This will correspond to a total roof surface of around 200,000 sqm and tenants will be able to get green electricity directly from the supermarket's roof. In the medium term, x+bricks intends to equip all suitable roofs of its existing and future real estate portfolio with photovoltaic systems. Thus, x+bricks continues to deliver on its ESG initiatives and its ESG roadmap, which further includes the installation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles on the parking lots of x+bricks properties.

Aurinko will have the photovoltaic systems installed by Wircon GmbH, a global renewable energy company wholly owned by the Hopp Family. Since its market entry in 2013, Wircon GmbH has focused on the development and construction of solar power systems at an industrial scale. So far, the company has realized over 700 MW of installed capacity and has played a leading role in the installation of the then world's largest TESLA electricity storage system in Australia.

The Hopp Family Office holds a 75.1% share of the joint venture Aurinko, x+bricks holds a corresponding 24.9% stake.

x+bricks is a leading and one of the fastest growing platforms for grocery-anchored real estate in Germany. x+bricks' current portfolio is valued at around EUR 1.1 billion (Gross Asset Value). The company, which has developed the software solution PATA for real estate analyses, focuses on an attractive real estate market that combines long-term contracts with a strong credit tenant base as well as high demand for space with low vacancy rates, thus ensuring sustainable rental income largely independent of economic cycles. x+bricks was founded in 2018 and today comprises around 200 properties throughout Germany. Further information can be found at: https://andbricks.com/.

