SoftwareONE to host virtual Capital Markets Day on 20 October 2021

Stans, Switzerland I 7 October 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, is pleased to invite analysts, investors, and financial media to attend a virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 from 14:00 until approximately 17.30 CET.

In a live webcast starting at 14:00 CET, CEO Dieter Schlosser and other members of the Executive Board will provide insights into the company's growth strategy, business lines and financial performance. They will be joined by Rodolfo J. Savitzky, SoftwareONE's new CFO from 1 January 2022. The presentations will be held in English and will be followed by Q&A.

To join the live webcast, please register at SOFTWAREONE CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

To actively participate in the Q&A session, please use the following dial-in details:

Switzerland +41 445807145

Germany +49 6922222625

UK +44 8444819752

US +1 6467413167

Other international numbers are available here.

Enter PIN: 8378824#

The presentations will be available for on-demand viewing after the live event on SoftwareONE Capital Markets Day 2021

Agenda

Welcome and Introduction Dieter Schlosser, Chief Executive Officer Market and Strategy Update Alex Alexandrov, Chief Operating Officer People, Culture & Sustainability Dieter Schlosser, Chief Executive Officer Coffee Break Growth and Digitization of Software & Cloud Neil Lomax, President of Sales Building the Next-Generation Solutions & Services Leader Bernd Schlotter, President of Services Financial Performance Hans Grüter, Chief Financial Officer Q&A Session All presenters Closing Remarks Dieter Schlosser, Chief Executive Officer

We look forward to welcoming you to our Capital Markets Day 2021!