checkAd

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Vonovia with more than 60 percent of the voting rights majority shareholder of Deutsche Wohnen

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 07:03  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Vonovia SE: Vonovia with more than 60 percent of the voting rights majority shareholder of Deutsche Wohnen

07.10.2021 / 07:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Vonovia with more than 60 percent of the voting rights majority shareholder of Deutsche Wohnen
 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vonovia SE!
Short
Basispreis 55,00€
Hebel 14,79
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 48,30€
Hebel 13,99
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Bochum, 7 October 2021 - Vonovia SE has, after the end of the regular acceptance period of its voluntary takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE, achieved the target with a total of 60.30% of the voting rights of Deutsche Wohnen (fully diluted) and will become the majority shareholder of the real estate company.

All Deutsche Wohnen shareholders who have already tendered their shares under the offer are expected to receive EUR 53 per tendered share via their custodian bank by 14 October 2021.

Deutsche Wohnen shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer have the opportunity to tender their shares during the additional acceptance period for EUR 53 in cash per share. The additional acceptance period begins on 8 October and ends on 21 October 2021 at 24:00 CEST.

After the end of the additional acceptance period, Vonovia will publish the final number of shares for which the offer has been accepted without delay. The result will then also be posted on the transaction website of Vonovia (https://en.vonovia-st.de/).

 

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 414,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 63.0 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

Seite 1 von 5
Vonovia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Vonovia with more than 60 percent of the voting rights majority shareholder of Deutsche Wohnen DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Vonovia SE: Vonovia with more than 60 percent of the voting rights majority shareholder of Deutsche Wohnen 07.10.2021 / 07:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: UmweltBank Aktiengesellschaft: UmweltBank beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q3 2021 und passt Ausblick an
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: 7.5 % convertible bond 2019/2024 - Publication of ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:19 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Erholungsversuch dank positiver US-Vorgaben
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:42 UhrVonovia hält nun über 60 Prozent an Deutsche Wohnen - Annahmefrist verlängert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:03 UhrDGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia mit mehr als 60 Prozent der Stimmrechte Mehrheitsgesellschafter der Deutsche Wohnen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Vonovia-Aktie: 55,56 % der Deutsche Wohnen sicher!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.10.21Aktien: Evergrande will milliardenschweren Anteil verkaufen
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
04.10.21Städte- und Gemeindebund zu Wohnungsnot: Enteignungen sind 'Holzweg'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax startet schwach in den Oktober
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.10.21Zocker-Depots, Lufthansa, Fielmann, BioNTech, Novavax, Zalando, Teladoc, Veeva, Royal Dutch: 3er Zoom
Aktienlust | Analysen
30.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax wegen Inflationssorgen mit Quartalsverlust
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Aktien: Evergrande bereinigt sein Portfolio – Aktie startet Erholung
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare