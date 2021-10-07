NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Vonovia with more than 60 percent of the voting rights majority shareholder of Deutsche Wohnen

Vonovia SE: Vonovia with more than 60 percent of the voting rights majority shareholder of Deutsche Wohnen
07.10.2021 / 07:03

Bochum, 7 October 2021 - Vonovia SE has, after the end of the regular acceptance period of its voluntary takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE, achieved the target with a total of 60.30% of the voting rights of Deutsche Wohnen (fully diluted) and will become the majority shareholder of the real estate company.

All Deutsche Wohnen shareholders who have already tendered their shares under the offer are expected to receive EUR 53 per tendered share via their custodian bank by 14 October 2021.

Deutsche Wohnen shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer have the opportunity to tender their shares during the additional acceptance period for EUR 53 in cash per share. The additional acceptance period begins on 8 October and ends on 21 October 2021 at 24:00 CEST.

After the end of the additional acceptance period, Vonovia will publish the final number of shares for which the offer has been accepted without delay. The result will then also be posted on the transaction website of Vonovia (https://en.vonovia-st.de/).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 414,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 63.0 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.