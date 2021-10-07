checkAd

SIKA DEMONSTRATES PROOF OF CONCEPT OF CONCRETE RECYCLING – STRATEGIC TARGETS FOR 2023 CONFIRMED AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY IN ZURICH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 07:00  |  38   |   |   

SIKA DEMONSTRATES PROOF OF CONCEPT OF CONCRETE RECYCLING – STRATEGIC TARGETS FOR 2023 CONFIRMED AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY IN ZURICH

At the Sika Capital Markets Day 2021 being held in Zurich today, CEO Thomas Hasler confirms the strategic targets 2023. Under the motto: "Sika as Enabler for a Sustainable Construction Industry", members of Group Management and Sika experts demonstrate the groundbreaking Sika concrete recycling process at a test facility in Zurich. The new reCO2ver concept can be considered a breakthrough in concrete recycling and has the potential to significantly contribute to a more sustainable and circular economy. Furthermore, Sika demonstrates how to further drive the decarbonization of the construction industry, and how innovations meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Thomas Hasler, CEO of Sika: "Our company has great potential for further growth and long-term success – a global leading position with a market share of around 10%, megatrends driving our key markets and unprecedented needs for sustainable solutions to fulfill demanding global carbon footprint targets. All these elements are in our favor and Sika will play a decisive role as an enabler of these changes for our customers.”

During the Capital Markets Day 2021, information is being shared about innovations, technologies, and market developments. In breakout sessions Group Management and Sika experts focus on the novel, ground-breaking recycling process for demolished concrete under the Sika brand name “reCO2ver”, on further initiatives under the Sika Enabler concept that drive the decarbonization of the construction industry, on the innovations that meet the challenges of tomorrow and on the huge potential in infrastructure and refurbishment supported by various government incentive programs.

In his opening presentation, Thomas Hasler confirms the strategic targets 2023. The organization will continue to be aligned for sustainable, long-term success and profitable growth. By targeting six strategic pillars – market penetration, innovation, operational efficiency, acquisitions, strong corporate values, and sustainability –, Sika is seeking to grow by 6%–8% a year in local currencies until 2023. It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15%–18% from 2021 onwards. Projects in the areas of operations, logistics, procurement, and product formulation should result in an annual improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of sales. Sika's overriding sustainability goal is to reduce CO2 emissions per ton sold by 12% until 2023. In addition, the company aims to make all product innovations even more sustainable while at the same time increasing product performance.

For the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting sales growth in local currencies of 13%–17% as well as an over-proportional EBIT increase. The EBIT margin will reach 15% for the first time, despite a challenging raw material price development and supply chain restrictions.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SIKA DEMONSTRATES PROOF OF CONCEPT OF CONCRETE RECYCLING – STRATEGIC TARGETS FOR 2023 CONFIRMED AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY IN ZURICH SIKA DEMONSTRATES PROOF OF CONCEPT OF CONCRETE RECYCLING – STRATEGIC TARGETS FOR 2023 CONFIRMED AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY IN ZURICH At the Sika Capital Markets Day 2021 being held in Zurich today, CEO Thomas Hasler confirms the strategic targets 2023. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...