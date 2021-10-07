Healixa Joins Global Special Operations Forces (SOF) Foundation

New York, NY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “EMOR”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, announces today that it has been invited to join the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation (“Global SOF”), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to build and grow an international network of military, government, commercial, and educational stakeholders in order to advance Special Operations Forces (“SOF”) capabilities globally.

Global SOF Foundation advocates for special operations forces around the world and whose leadership is highly experienced and highly respected within the SOF community globally

The Global SOF Foundation (GSF), a non-profit organization, is forging this “good-guy” network among the world’s special operations forces (SOF). It brings together military, government, industry and intellectual leaders from around the world for the purpose of advancing the capability and efficacy of SOF. Globally SOF’s board of directors, leadership and advisors council have the expertise and creative to evaluate emerging technologies that can enhance SOF capabilities around the world.

The Army War College release a study in 2019 showing that “The U.S. Army is precipitously close to mission failure concerning hydration of the force in a contested arid environment.” The report also states that “Reducing the dependence on bottled water dramatically reduces the number of logistics formations freeing up that force structure for deliberate operations” and “The Army must reinvest aggressively in technologies both in-house and commercial off the shelf in the next 5-10 years to keep pace with rising global temperatures, especially those arid areas in or poised for conflict.” Healixa’s Atmospheric Water Harvesting presents a potentially quickly deployable, off the grid solution that can be used in almost any environment.

Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa said, “There are few that understand global special operations needs better than Col (ret) Stu Bradin, CEO of Global SOF, and his very impressive team. It has been a pleasure to work with them and get our message to the Global SOF community.”

"Healixa is developing exciting technology that will revolutionize potable water availability around the world. The Foundation and its network will be an excellent resource for Healixa leaders and engineers as they launch their product in the future." - Meaghan Keeler-Pettigrew, Chief Operating Officer, Global SOF Foundation.