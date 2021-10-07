checkAd

Elis Acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 07:00  |  18   |   |   

Acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Saint-Cloud, October 7, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory conditions and is expected to occur by the end of 2021.

Elis has been present in Russia since 2017 through the acquisition of Berendsen. After the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Mats activity in 2019, the Group continues its development strategy to take over the Flat Linen and Workwear business of the Russian group.

2021 revenue is expected at 700m Russian rubles (c. €8 million), with Flat Linen and Workwear contributing c. 60% and 40% respectively. Activity was especially resilient during the 2020 pandemic and 2021 revenue will post YoY double-digit organic growth.

Commenting on this announcement, Xavier Martiré, CEO of Elis, said:

“The acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity allows Elis to expand its portfolio of activities in Russia and to further expand the existing Mats and Ultra-clean services. Outsourcing is still very limited in Russia and the market therefore has a very material growth potential. With this new acquisition, Elis strengthens its positioning in the country and will greatly benefit from the future growth of these very profitable businesses.”

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elis Acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia Acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia Saint-Cloud, October 7, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...