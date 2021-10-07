Acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Saint-Cloud, October 7, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory conditions and is expected to occur by the end of 2021.

Elis has been present in Russia since 2017 through the acquisition of Berendsen. After the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Mats activity in 2019, the Group continues its development strategy to take over the Flat Linen and Workwear business of the Russian group.