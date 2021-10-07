checkAd

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG publishes Sustainability Report 2020

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG publishes Sustainability Report 2020

Broderstorf, 7 October 2021 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today published its current sustainability report for the calendar year 2020.

DKR thus underlines its commitment to sustainable corporate governance as a component of responsible management. The sustainability report takes a firm position on how the topics of environment, social affairs and good corporate governance are implemented at DKR. Furthermore, reports are given on projects that have been implemented so far and an outlook is given on which sustainable projects will be aimed for in the future.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Sustainability Report was awarded the EPRA sBPR Silver Award and the EPRA sBPR Most Improved Award.

All sustainability reports are available for download at: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/sustainability.

About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, headquartered in Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on retail properties in Germany for goods required for daily use in well-established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of convenience retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the realisation of hidden reserves. The constantly growing overall portfolio of DKR currently comprises 166 retail properties with an annualised rent of approximately EUR 71 million.

Due to its German REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from German corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Boerse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

