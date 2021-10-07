Sika Sees Sales Growth 13-17% in 2021
(PLX AI) – Sika seeking to grow by 6%–8% a year in local currencies until 2023.It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15%–18% from 2021 onwardsFor the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting sales growth in local currencies of 13%–17% The EBIT margin …
(PLX AI) – Sika seeking to grow by 6%–8% a year in local currencies until 2023.It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15%–18% from 2021 onwardsFor the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting sales growth in local currencies of 13%–17% The EBIT margin …
- (PLX AI) – Sika seeking to grow by 6%–8% a year in local currencies until 2023.
- It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15%–18% from 2021 onwards
- For the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting sales growth in local currencies of 13%–17%
- The EBIT margin will reach 15% for the first time
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare