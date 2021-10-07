Sika Sees Sales Growth 13-17% in 2021 Autor: PLX AI | 07.10.2021, 07:05 | | 47 0 | 0 07.10.2021, 07:05 | (PLX AI) – Sika seeking to grow by 6%–8% a year in local currencies until 2023.It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15%–18% from 2021 onwardsFor the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting sales growth in local currencies of 13%–17% The EBIT margin … (PLX AI) – Sika seeking to grow by 6%–8% a year in local currencies until 2023.It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15%–18% from 2021 onwardsFor the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting sales growth in local currencies of 13%–17% The EBIT margin … (PLX AI) – Sika seeking to grow by 6%–8% a year in local currencies until 2023.

It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15%–18% from 2021 onwards

For the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting sales growth in local currencies of 13%–17%

The EBIT margin will reach 15% for the first time



