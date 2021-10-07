checkAd

Pexip Adds $7.1 in Annual Recurring Revenue in Q3

  • (PLX AI) – Pexip adds USD 7.1 million in Annual Recurring Revenue during Q3 2021.
  • ARR is up 37% year-on-year to USD 99.8 million
  • ARR from Pexip's Self hosted Software reached USD 56.4 million in Q3 2021, up 23% year-on-year, while ARR from Pexip as-a-Service reached USD 43.4 million, up 61% year-on-year
  • The majority of the growth in ARR in Q3 2021 relates to sales to new customers, and part of the growth in ARR is related to customer portfolio acquisition
  • Company says is on track to reach USD 300 million in ARR by 2024
