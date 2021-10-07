Pexip Adds $7.1 in Annual Recurring Revenue in Q3 Autor: PLX AI | 07.10.2021, 07:02 | | 30 0 | 0 07.10.2021, 07:02 | (PLX AI) – Pexip adds USD 7.1 million in Annual Recurring Revenue during Q3 2021.ARR is up 37% year-on-year to USD 99.8 millionARR from Pexip's Self hosted Software reached USD 56.4 million in Q3 2021, up 23% year-on-year, while ARR from Pexip … (PLX AI) – Pexip adds USD 7.1 million in Annual Recurring Revenue during Q3 2021.ARR is up 37% year-on-year to USD 99.8 millionARR from Pexip's Self hosted Software reached USD 56.4 million in Q3 2021, up 23% year-on-year, while ARR from Pexip … (PLX AI) – Pexip adds USD 7.1 million in Annual Recurring Revenue during Q3 2021.

ARR is up 37% year-on-year to USD 99.8 million

ARR from Pexip's Self hosted Software reached USD 56.4 million in Q3 2021, up 23% year-on-year, while ARR from Pexip as-a-Service reached USD 43.4 million, up 61% year-on-year

The majority of the growth in ARR in Q3 2021 relates to sales to new customers, and part of the growth in ARR is related to customer portfolio acquisition

Company says is on track to reach USD 300 million in ARR by 2024 Pexip Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Pexip Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer