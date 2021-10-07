checkAd

Happy Supplements Appoints Kia Taeb, Vancouver Kinesiologist, as an Advisor to the Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Happy Supplements Inc. (CSE:HAPY) (FRANKFURT:0I5)(WKN:A2QK6P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kia Taeb, founder of KT Fitness Innovations and Kia Taeb Health as an advisor to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Taeb is a Kinesiologist with over five years of experience focusing on work with clients that suffer from chronic pain and depression. Through the rehabilitation process with his clients, Kia has firsthand knowledge of how CBD can act as a catalyst and provide further healing for his clients, when incorporated with manual muscle therapies. Kia is currently pursuing a Masters' designation in Osteopathy, and with his experience and this specialized training he will be a value-added member of the advisory team, focusing on the formulating of new tinctures and product lines.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Media Relations Publishing ("Media Relations"), and its managing director, Carsten Schmider, an arm's length party to the Company, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for a period of three (3) months. The services will be provided at the request of the Company, from time-to-time, based upon an advertising budget determined by the Company, and will include the creation of content, online search optimization and digital advertisement placement (collectively, the "Services"). In consideration for providing the Services, the Company has agreed to pay Media Relations CDN$448,770 for the Services, which shall commence on the date of payment and end on January 6, 2022.

The Company is not obligated to distribute any content through, or utilize the services of, Media Relations, and may terminate the engagement at any time by providing thirty days written notice. Consideration offered to Media Relations does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with Media Relations.

The Company also announces that it has engaged AC Management and Marketing Corp., ("ACMM"), and its managing director, Adam Cegielski, an arm's length party to the Company, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for a period of one (1) year. The services will be provided at the request of the Company, from time-to-time, based upon an advertising budget determined by the Company, and will include the creation of content, online search optimization and digital advertisement placement (collectively, the "Services"). In consideration for providing the Services, which shall commence on the date of payment and end on October 6, 2022, the Company has agreed to pay to ACMM CDN $450,000.

