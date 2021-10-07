checkAd

Nordex SE: 54.6 MW project: Nordex Group receives order from Ukraine

Nordex SE: 54.6 MW project: Nordex Group receives order from Ukraine

Hamburg, 7 October 2021. End of September, the Nordex Group won another order from Ukraine. For the Eco-Optima Group, the Nordex Group is supplying ten N149/5.X turbines for the 54.6 MW "Skolivska" wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years.

The "Skolivska" wind farm is the first Ukrainian project to use Nordex turbines in the 5 MW class. The wind farm is being built near the city of Lviv in western Ukraine. Installation is scheduled to start in spring 2022.

"We are very pleased to note that the implementation for the start of the Skolivska wind farm project became possible thanks to very rapid and consolidated decisions of the Nordex team and we hope for a further long-term cooperation with the Nordex Group. The use of renewable energy sources will strengthen Ukraine's energy independence, which is very actual nowadays and such renewable projects are timely and very important for Ukraine", says Zinovii Kozytskyi, Head of Eco-Optima Supervisory Board.

"We are glad to strengthen our presence in Ukraine by starting the construction of one of the biggest wind farms in the west of the country", says Slava Feklin, Managing Director Ukraine/CIS of the Nordex Group. "The Skolivska wind farm will be able to provide green energy for 80,000 households during the year, avoiding the equivalent of 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions and will support the decarbonisation efforts of Ukraine's energy mix."

About Eco-Optima
Eco-Optima Group is a leading renewable energy developer in Ukraine (№1 in the Western Ukraine) which has already constructed and commissioned 10 solar and wind power stations with a total capacity of over 154 MW and is currently developing additional wind and solar projects with total capacity of 110 MW.
Eco-Optima Group has a long partnership starting from 2012 with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Investment Fund for Developing Countries, Nordic Environment Finance Corporation, Development Bank of Austria.

