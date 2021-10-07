checkAd

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) Completes Investment in Miami International Holdings, the Leading Private US Multi-platform Exchange Operator

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 07:30  |  25   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO) today announces a USD $3 million investment in Miami International Holdings, Inc. (miaxoptions.com) one of the leading exchange players in the U.S. options market.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent company of multiple securities exchanges, based on the MIAX platform, developed in-house and designed for derivatives trading. In addition to three licensed U.S. securities exchanges – Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group) – MIH is also the parent company of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) licensed by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Bermuda Stock Exchange. Under MIAX Pearl’s exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities serves as MIH’s first fully-electronic exchange for the trading of cash equities. MIH’s three options exchanges and its futures exchange combined are currently ranked 15th globally in executed derivative volume year to date during 2021 according to the Futures Industry Association (FIA).

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc declares: “We are pleased and excited to have the opportunity to invest in this unique company, the only remaining private US multi-platform exchange operator. The management team has capitalized on its in-depth experience to complete and integrate several acquisitions during its growth stage and build a company with an advanced technology platform that has received widespread adoption in the US.”

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC (“HGO”) is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned.



Hamilton Global Opportunities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) Completes Investment in Miami International Holdings, the Leading Private US Multi-platform Exchange Operator Regulatory News: Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO) today announces a USD $3 million investment in Miami International Holdings, Inc. (miaxoptions.com) one of the leading exchange players in the U.S. options market. Miami International …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
 ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture and Storage Project
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
iSun Secures $30 Million in Development and Professional Services Commitment From Fusion Renewable
Aquila Resources Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Gold Resource Corporation
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...