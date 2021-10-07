checkAd

Sensorion Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar with Dr Nicole C. Schmitt on Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity on October 28, 2021

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on cisplatin-induced ototoxicity on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00am EST/4:00pm CET.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leader Nicole C. Schmitt, MD, FACS (Emory University) who will provide an overview on hearing loss caused by cisplatin-induced ototoxicity, its epidemiology, the current treatment landscape, and the unmet medical need in adults.

Sensorion’s management team will also discuss the development of SENS-401 in cisplatin-induced ototoxicity. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

SENS-401 is a first-in-class drug candidate for the prevention and treatment of physical or chemical damage that leads to sensory hair cell loss including cisplatin-induced ototoxicity.

Nicole C. Schmitt, MD, FACS, obtained her Medical Degree from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. She completed her general surgery internship, a research fellowship, and her residency in otolaryngology at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. She also completed a fellowship in head and neck surgery and tumor biology at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Schmitt is a head and neck surgical oncologist and scientist at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Her research interests include tumor immunology and novel combination therapies for head and neck cancer. Dr. Schmitt has been studying molecular mechanisms, incidence, and prevention strategies for cisplatin-induced ototoxicity since 2007. Dr. Schmitt is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, and American Head and Neck Society.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion has launched three gene therapy programs, currently at preclinical stage, aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, hearing loss related to gene target GJB2 as well as Usher Syndrome Type 1 to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.
Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2020 annual financial report published on April 9, 2021 and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

