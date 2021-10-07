NoHo Partners Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 October 2021 at 8:30 a.m. NoHo Partners’ turnover for September 2021 was approximately MEUR 18 and operating cash flow was positive by over MEUR 1 NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover in September 2021 was approximately MEUR 18, representing growth of about 20 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2020 and amounting to roughly 80 per cent of the turnover in the corresponding period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating cash flow in September exceeded MEUR 1.0. In addition, approximately MEUR 0.5 in capital gains from the sale of Eezy Plc shares was recognised in September.

“Our turnover in September was approximately MEUR 18, exceeding our turnover forecast of MEUR 14–16 by a clear margin. This was due to the gradual lifting of restrictions and the resulting customer demand, which was even higher than expected, especially in the entertainment venue segment and the Norwegian market. Operating cash flow totalled approximately MEUR 1.5, with business operations generating cash flow of over MEUR 1 and capital gains from the sale of Eezy Plc shares amounting to roughly MEUR 0.5.