checkAd

EMGS Says Has $2.1 Million Frozen in Mexican Bank Under Liquidation

Autor: PLX AI
07.10.2021, 07:35  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – EMGS has $2.1 million in a Mexican bank which is under liquidation.Banking regulators in Mexico recently revoked the banking license of Accendo BancoEMGS had funds deposited with the Bank and these funds are no longer immediately …

  • (PLX AI) – EMGS has $2.1 million in a Mexican bank which is under liquidation.
  • Banking regulators in Mexico recently revoked the banking license of Accendo Banco
  • EMGS had funds deposited with the Bank and these funds are no longer immediately available to the Company
  • EMGS expects to recover at least part of the amount in the form of dividends from the liquidation process, however, says it is not possibler to assess neither the recovery amount nor when such dividend, if any, will be paid
  • EMGS will make an impairment of approx. USD 2 million
  • The unaudited free cash position of EMGS at the end of September 2021, excluding the cash held with Accendo Bank, was approx. USD 14.8 million


Electromagnetic Geoservices Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMGS Says Has $2.1 Million Frozen in Mexican Bank Under Liquidation (PLX AI) – EMGS has $2.1 million in a Mexican bank which is under liquidation.Banking regulators in Mexico recently revoked the banking license of Accendo BancoEMGS had funds deposited with the Bank and these funds are no longer immediately …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
GN Store Nord's Acquisition of SteelSeries Likely Positive Catalyst After Guidance Cut, Nordea Says
Volkswagen Received 144,000 European Orders for ID.3 Model in First 9 Months of 2021
TeamViewer Cuts Outlook as Q3 Billing Falls Short
Hugo Boss Demand Spike Could Be Short-Lived, Bank of America Says
ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture & Storage Project
Hönle Sees Significant Improvement in Sales, Earnings in 2021/22 Financial Year
Vestas Falls as Kepler Is Increasingly Concerned About Onshore Margins Next Year
Wienerberger Buys Struxura with Annual Sales EUR 8 Million
Buy Netcompany on Recent Share Price Weakness, Danske Says
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half
Bayer’s Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a ...
Veoneers Agrees to Be Bought by Qualcomm & SSW at $37 per Share in $4.5 Billion Transaction
Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Turbine Orders Totaling 847 MW in US from Ørsted Projects
Vestas Falls 2% as Usual End-Quarter Flurry of Orders Falls Short
Adidas Supply Chain Issues, China Exposure Spell Underperformance, Bank of America Says in ...
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion