Nordex Gets 54.6 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ukraine
(PLX AI) – Nordex to supply ten N149/5.X turbines for the 54.6 MW Skolivska wind farm in Ukraine.The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years
- (PLX AI) – Nordex to supply ten N149/5.X turbines for the 54.6 MW Skolivska wind farm in Ukraine.
- The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years
