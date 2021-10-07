Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordex Gets 54.6 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ukraine (PLX AI) – Nordex to supply ten N149/5.X turbines for the 54.6 MW Skolivska wind farm in Ukraine.The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years



