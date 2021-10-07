checkAd

Nordex Gets 54.6 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ukraine

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Nordex to supply ten N149/5.X turbines for the 54.6 MW Skolivska wind farm in Ukraine.The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex to supply ten N149/5.X turbines for the 54.6 MW Skolivska wind farm in Ukraine.
  • The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years
