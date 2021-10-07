checkAd

Almost One-Third of Europe’s Largest Listed Companies Have Pledged to Reach Net-Zero by 2050, Accenture Study Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 07:59   

Corporate commitments to net-zero accelerated over the last two years, with almost one-third (30%) of Europe’s largest listed companies now having pledged to reach net-zero by 2050, according to a new study by Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

The Accenture study, “Reaching Net Zero by 2050,” analyzed data from more than 1,000 listed companies across Europe’s major stock indexes, finding that setting targets helps accelerate the transition to net-zero — i.e., where a company reduces its emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases (GHG) to zero or offsets the remainder to achieve a balance between the amount of GHG emissions produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. Last decade, the companies with a net-zero goal reduced their emissions by 10% on average, while those without targets saw their emissions increase.

Companies listed in the U.K. were the most likely to have set a net-zero target date, covering scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions*, with 37% having done so, compared with 27% in Germany and 18% in France.

The average net-zero target year for European companies included in the study is 2043. Many companies in carbon-intensive industries — such as oil and gas and chemicals — have set net-zero target dates of or close to 2050, while many in services sectors aim for around 2035.

“The European business community is more engaged than ever in the race to zero, with the number of companies publicly setting goals having grown over the last two years,” said Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO of Accenture in Europe. “And as our study shows, the targets work. Net zero should be managed as any strategic business priority: set clear objectives to drive the entire organization to the same direction, and monitor progress to correct the trajectory as appropriate. Making targets public also helps create the required collective momentum, as companies can’t solve it alone.”

Accelerated action needed as just 5% of companies on track to meet their targets

However, the study found that just one in 20 (5%) of the European companies in the study are on track to achieve their net-zero target dates in their own operations, covering scope 1 and 2 emissions, if they continue the pace of emissions reduction that they achieved between 2010 and 2019, with only 9% on course to meet a 2050 target. Companies that have achieved modest emissions reduction since 2010 — i.e., 0-5% reduction per year —can still reach net-zero in their operations before mid-century if they double the pace of emissions reduction by 2030 and triple it by 2040.

Wertpapier


