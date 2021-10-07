Orocobre Limited 2021 Annual General Meeting Information

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company), advises that its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 11.00am AEST on Tuesday 30 November 2021. In the interests of safety for shareholders, employees and the broader community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 AGM will be held virtually, rather than at a physical location.



Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the AGM when the Notice of Meeting is released this month. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Orocobre’s website at: https://www.orocobre.com.