Argo Blockchain PLC Announces September Operational Update

Autor: Accesswire
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for September.

During the month of September, Argo mined 165 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (together, BTC) compared to 206 BTC in August. This brings the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 1479 BTC.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in September amounted to £5.50 million ($7.59 million*) (August 2021: £6.83 million ($9.43 million*)). Argo generated this income at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin of approximately 84% for the month of September (August 2021: 86%). The Company has maintained consistent Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margins despite increases in network difficulty since July 2021.

At the end of September, the Company owned 1836 Bitcoin or BTC equivalent.

Non-IFRS Measures

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin is a financial measure not defined by IFRS. We believe Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin has limitations as an analytical tool. In particular, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin excludes the depreciation of mining equipment and so does not reflect the full cost of our mining operations, and it also excludes the effects of fluctuations in the value of digital currencies and realized losses on the sale of digital assets, which affect our IFRS gross profit. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin determined in accordance with IFRS, or other IFRS measures. This measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, you should not consider this measure in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, our gross margin as determined in accordance with IFRS.

The following table shows a reconciliation of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin to gross margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the months of August and September 2021.

Month Ended 31 August 2021

Month Ended 30 September 2021

£

$

£

$

Gross Profit

10,427,53

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

