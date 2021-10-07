Epigenomics AG: EVP of Finance Albert Weber leaves the Company

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), October 7, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that Executive Vice President Finance Albert Weber will resign from his position as member of the Executive Board of Epigenomics AG as of December 31, 2021, to pursue other interests. Albert Weber will remain available to the Company in an advisory capacity until June 30, 2022. The Company has initiated the search for his successor.

Heino von Prondzynski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG: "I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Weber for his past 21 years of service to Epigenomics AG and wish him all the best for his future on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board. We are pleased that he will continue to support us as an advisor with the transition to his successor until the middle of next year. At the same time, we are confident that we will be able to announce a successor in the near future."

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon(R) for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries. HCCBloodTest, a blood test for the detection of liver cancer, have received the CE Mark for marketing in Europe.

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.



Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin,

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com

Epigenomics legal disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

07.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Epigenomics AG Geneststraße 5 10829 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 24345-0 Fax: +49 30 24345-555 E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com Internet: www.epigenomics.com ISIN: DE000A3H2184 WKN: A3H218 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1238833

End of News DGAP News Service

1238833 07.10.2021